Representational image. — Geo.tv/Files

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and then subjected to sexual assault in Layyah, police said Wednesday.



According to police, two kidnappers had allegedly raped the boy in a house that was under construction.

The police said that the medical reports had confirmed that the boy had been raped, adding that a case had been registered in this regard.

Both the suspects will be arrested soon, police added.