Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Ananya Pandey enjoys 'favourite' holiday season with adorable pooch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

B-Town diva Ananya Pandey has always kept it real with fans.

And this time around she took to Instagram to share a Christmas-themed photo of herself and her adorable pooch. 

In the photo she diva can be seen sporting a Christmas-themed pyjama set with some reindeer antlers, clearly showing her love for the holiday. 

Furthermore, the cute pet is playing with what looks to be a toy of sorts. 

"One of us has definitely been naughtier this year," the caption read.

Who do you think is the naughty one here?

Take a look:



More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song

Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song
Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room
John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday
Saif Ali Khan slammed by Mukesh Khanna over recent comments: ‘Think before you speak!’

Saif Ali Khan slammed by Mukesh Khanna over recent comments: ‘Think before you speak!’
Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Deepika Padukone opens up on her 2021 plans and going back to work amid pandemic

Deepika Padukone opens up on her 2021 plans and going back to work amid pandemic
Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’

Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’
Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19
Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbs to Covid-19

Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbs to Covid-19

Latest

view all