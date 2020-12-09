Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber sheds light on her struggles with perioral dermatitis

Hailey Bieber recently spilled the beans behind her struggles around perioral dermatitis, a skin condition characterized as red bumpy rashes around the skin.

The candid note came via Instagram Stories where the model snapped a picture showcasing her perioral dermatitis at its worst.

The picture included a caption that explained the true extent of her struggles. It read, “This is day 3 so it’s calmed down a lot since I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin.”

“Since I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin: I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now.”

She also added, “It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth, or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things that I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”

