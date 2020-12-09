Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan sets internet on fire after showing off abs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

It is hard to believe that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is 54 as his physique suggests otherwise. 

His recent posts on Instagram makes it apparent that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor's biggest passion after acting is fitness.

In the photos, his hours at the gym can be clearly seen as not only has well-defined muscles but also washboard abs. 

Naturally it came to no surprise that comments flooded in praising him for his insanely fit body. 

The pictures definitely prove that age is just a number.

Take a look: 




