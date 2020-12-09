Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Prince Harry could ‘lose himself’ with Meghan Markle: report

A royal commentator recently came forward to shed some light on the backlash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving for their new awards list.

For the unversed, this alleged new awards list the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came up with has been seen as a dig against the Queen’s honor list and royal fans are fuming over the blatant, alleged, similarities.

Royal commentator Darren Grimes has been the first to provide his take on the similarities between both lists over on his YouTube channel Reasoned.

He explained, "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept their royal titles and privileges and are using them to suggest they can bestow honours upon people like they are reigning monarchs of a nation themselves.”

"Prince Harry has exchanged simple principles of duty to Queen and country. I am sorry but they gave up their privileges and the monarchy and last time I checked, America does not have one so who do they think they are to dish out these privileges. What honour system are they relying on here?"

He also added, "They said they left their royal duties for a more private life, my God, they have a funny way of going about it don't they. Prince Harry, I am afraid folks, could well be lost to us.”

"More importantly I think he is starting to be lost to himself. It is clear to me that this is Meghan and Harry not wanting to be outdone. Now that they have said goodbye to their royal duties at home they have decided to issue out their own honour system. Who does this royal couple think they are?"

