Meghan Markle left Queen Elizabeth amused with eerie present on first royal Christmas

Meghan Markle's eerie Christmas present had Queen Elizabeth rolling in laughter

Meghan Markle had a lasting impression on Queen Elizabeth even before she got married to Prince Harry, as she picked on the family traditions quite rapidly.

Every year on Christmas, the Queen and the rest of the royal family gather at the Sandrigham estate and exchange joke presents with each other,

It is then when Meghan gave her present to the Queen, she could not resist bursting out in laughter.

The Duchess of Sussex knocked it out of the park at her first royal Christmas only, leaving the monarch amused when she gave her a singing toy hamster!

This was before she even tied the knot to Prince Harry, and for her to gel in with the customs quite well, left everyone majorly impressed.

The Daily Star quoted the Queen as saying, "It can keep my dogs company.”

A source revealed, “Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty. It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy.”