Kanye West, Kim Kardashian daughter North debuts bold new nail art

North West is flaunting her daring new manicure.

After adorning her outfits in bling, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter debuted a jewelry-inspired nail look.

Taking over to Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 12, the 12-year-old shared photos of her latest nail design decked out in a piercing-like adornments.

Rocking a square-tip set painted in a semi-translucent and shimmery blue shade, the tween showed off silver jewelry-like embellishments, including spikes and hoops.

Her long nails also have the text "North-chan" (chan being an honorific) written in Japanese in reference to the lyrics in Bomb, her song with her controversial rapper dad, Ty Dolla $ign and little sister Chicago.

North tagged Akemi Santiago and Noehmi Saldaña in the post, who both did her latest manicure.

The SKIMS mogul’s daughter’s love for “piercings and tats” is not secret.

Made in collaboration with Kanye, 48, she recently debuted a single that nods to that fascination, titled Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version).

It appeared to be in response to the public outrage over her two finger piercings that were revealed last September.

North has not let the backlash she's received waver her from expressing her bold style.