Junior Andre shares first look from debut film 'Finding My Voice'

Junior also signed with Peter's acting agency in a bid to follow in his footsteps

Junior Andre shared a rare glimpse of his first look for a movie role as he posed behind-the scenes insights on Instagram on Friday.

For those unversed, Junior,20, is the son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, and has followed his parents' footsteps by starring in a new flick titled Finding My Voice.

According to IMDb, the project also stars Junior's dad, Peter and EastEnders star Michelle Ryan, who plays Zoe Slater on the BBC One soap.

Kierston Wareing is also a part of the cast as is Allo Allo! actress Vicki Michelle. The film will be released March, 28.

News of Junior's role was shared by the movie's Instagram account which wrote:' Meet Johnny, played by Junior Andre.'

Johnny is Mel's school friend and one of the few people who's always there when she needs someone to believe in her.'

The account also gave fans a glimpse of Junior wearing a school uniform and interacting with his fellow co-stars.

Proud dad Peter quickly flocked to the comments section to support his son, writing: 'Yea my son,' with flame emojis.

Junior also signed with Peter's acting agency in a bid to follow in his footsteps.

Back in 2022, Junior had a promising music career as his debut single Slide hit No1 in the UK's iTunes pop chart, with his follow-up track Only One also bagging the top spot a year later.

Meanwhile, Junior's mother Kate recently the knot with Dubai businessman Lee Andrews in Dubai, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

Her marriage reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Despite making several promises, Lee has yet to leave Dubai, leaving his wife to travel back and forth between her work and children's commitments in the UK and Dubai.