Who did Chaz Bono marry?

Chaz Bono, Cher’s son, actor and activist, has officially said “I do,” marrying longtime love Shara Blue Mathes in a glamorous Hollywood ceremony.

The couple, whose romance began with a teenage spark and blossomed decades later, celebrated their union surrounded by family and friends, with Cher proudly watching her son walk into this new chapter of his life.

From Teenage Sparks to Lifelong Commitment

Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes first crossed paths as teenagers at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

For Chaz, Shara was not just a classmate.

She was the very first girl he ever kissed.

Though life took them in different directions, that youthful spark lingered as a memory waiting to be rekindled.

Reconnection After Years Apart

Decades later, fate brought them back together.

In January 2017, Chaz and Shara reconnected and began dating, building a relationship rooted in shared history and newfound maturity.

Over the years, they celebrated milestones together including anniversaries and Shara’s journey through breast cancer, where Chaz stood by her side with unwavering support.

Strength Through Challenges

Shara, a mother to her son Cooper, faced breast cancer with resilience and dignity.

Chaz often praised her strength publicly, calling her his “amazing woman” and expressing gratitude for their life together.

Their bond deepened through these challenges, proving that their love was not just romantic but profoundly supportive.

A Hollywood Glam Wedding

On March 8, 2026, their decades-long connection culminated in a glamorous wedding at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, themed “Hollywood Glam Formal,” was attended by family and friends—including Cher, who watched proudly from the front row.

Chaz wore a black-and-white tuxedo with a purple calla lily boutonnière, while Shara stunned in a lace gown.

The aisle glowed with red candles and moody floral arrangements, setting the stage for a romantic dip at the end of their vows.

A Honeymoon & A New Chapter

The couple is now headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon, beginning a new chapter together after a journey that spanned more than 40 years, from teenage sweethearts to soulmates who found their way back to each other.