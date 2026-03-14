Zayn Malik drops preview of upcoming single ‘Sideways’?

Riding fresh off the success of Die For Me, Zayn Malik might have dropped a teaser for his upcoming single, Sideways.

Amid the heightened anticipation for his upcoming album, KONNAKOL, and its accompanying world tour, the former One Direction star took to Instagram to share a new reel.

On Friday, March 13, he posted a black-and-white video featuring several shots of himself flashing by, with lyrics from Sideways playing in the background.

"Miss looking at you sideways,” the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker wrote his favourite lyric in the caption.

While he didn’t reveal much about the brief clip, members of Zquad were quick to consider it a preview of his next single and its music video.

One admirer commented on Reddit, “If this is part of the music video, I’m here for it.”

“I like that better than the acting/making out videos lol,” they added, referring to the theme of the lyrics.

Another expressed, “i'm excited.”

“He needs to release this asap. it’s sounds so good,” a third gushed.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote, “Can’t wait for this.”

For the unversed, Zayn's fifth studio album is scheduled for release on April 17 via Mercury/Republic Records.



Following the album release, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter will embark on "The KONNAKOL Tour," marking his first solo headlining arena tour.

It is scheduled to kick off in May and run through November 2026 across North America, South America and the U.K.