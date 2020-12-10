Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 10 2020
Bill Gates acknowledges Pakistan's coronavirus strategy in call with PM Imran Khan

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

The Microsoft founder and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates (L), Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft founder and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic while stimulating economic growth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday apprised Gates about Pakistan's commitment to combat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic through coordinated efforts and smart lockdowns.

The premier expressed this resolve during his telephonic conversation with the American business magnate where the two sides exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation and polio eradication efforts in the country.

PM Imran shared Pakistan's policy to control and mitigate the deleterious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health and the economy.

He acknowledged the Gates Foundation's continued support of the Ehsaas Programme, which would help the most vulnerable segments of Pakistan's population benefit from its expertise in health, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

Commending the Gates Foundation's strong advocacy for the provision of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all developing countries, the prime minister reaffirmed that eradication of polio remained a key priority of the government.

The prime minister thanked the Gates Foundation for its critical support in building Pakistan's emergency management capacity for polio eradication, highlighting that anti-polio campaigns are being intensified across the country.

PM Imran and Bill Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of eradicating polio and combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

