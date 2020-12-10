Blood donation drive held for fishermen in Karachi's Rehri Goth

This was the fourth blood drive organised in the area. So far, over 200 people have volunteered to participate in the drive and 50+ bottles of blood have been collected after a stringent screening process. Photo: Press release

KARACHI: A blood donation drive was conducted for the underprivileged in Karachi’s Rehri Goth Thursday.



It was organised by the Indus Hospital in partnership with Milkar.com, the Green Crescent Trust (GCT) and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).

A press statement issued about the drive said Milkar.com was a driving force behind the latest blood drive in an area where mostly fishermen live.

This was the fourth blood drive organised in the area. So far, over 200 people have volunteered to participate in the drive and 50+ bottles of blood have been collected after a stringent screening process.

Mirza Farhan Baig, GCT’s assistant director schools for Karachi and other team members of the four non-profits also attended the blood donation activity.

GCT has been running a network of 150 charitable schools in the rural parts of Sindh to educate children of deserving families. It has been working for the last 27 years. The GCT and SAF have been partnering for over two years to enroll out-of-school children in Sindh.

Zahid Saeed, the CEO of GCT, said MilKar has provided an excellent opportunity to uplift the poor masses of the country by combining the efforts and resources of over 70 NGOs and charities during the coronavirus emergency.

He said Indus Hospital had to extensively conduct the blood drive during the COVID-19 emergency owing to the phenomenal blood shortage for ailing people whose survival depends on blood transfusion.