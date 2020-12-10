Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Blood donation drive held for fishermen in Karachi's Rehri Goth

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

This was the fourth blood drive organised in the area. So far, over 200 people have volunteered to participate in the drive and 50+ bottles of blood have been collected after a stringent screening process. Photo: Press release

KARACHI: A blood donation drive was conducted for the underprivileged in Karachi’s Rehri Goth Thursday.

It was organised by the Indus Hospital in partnership with Milkar.com, the Green Crescent Trust (GCT) and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).

A press statement issued about the drive said Milkar.com was a driving force behind the latest blood drive in an area where mostly fishermen live.

This was the fourth blood drive organised in the area. So far, over 200 people have volunteered to participate in the drive and 50+ bottles of blood have been collected after a stringent screening process.

Read more: Who you can call for blood, plasma donations 

Mirza Farhan Baig, GCT’s assistant director schools for Karachi and other team members of the four non-profits also attended the blood donation activity.

GCT has been running a network of 150 charitable schools in the rural parts of Sindh to educate children of deserving families. It has been working for the last 27 years. The GCT and SAF have been partnering for over two years to enroll out-of-school children in Sindh.

Zahid Saeed, the CEO of GCT, said MilKar has provided an excellent opportunity to uplift the poor masses of the country by combining the efforts and resources of over 70 NGOs and charities during the coronavirus emergency.

He said Indus Hospital had to extensively conduct the blood drive during the COVID-19 emergency owing to the phenomenal blood shortage for ailing people whose survival depends on blood transfusion.

More From Pakistan:

Wear a mask, PM Imran Khan says in appeal to nation

Wear a mask, PM Imran Khan says in appeal to nation
Reham Khan apologises to Aneel Mussarat in defamation case

Reham Khan apologises to Aneel Mussarat in defamation case
PDM resignations will not harm assembly, Sheikh Rasheed says

PDM resignations will not harm assembly, Sheikh Rasheed says
Sindh CM adviser Aijaz Shah Sheerazi passes away in Karachi from coronavirus

Sindh CM adviser Aijaz Shah Sheerazi passes away in Karachi from coronavirus
IHC irked by delay in transfer of Himalayan bears from Islamabad Zoo to Jordan

IHC irked by delay in transfer of Himalayan bears from Islamabad Zoo to Jordan
I am still PM Imran Khan's tiger, DJ Butt tells local court in Lahore

I am still PM Imran Khan's tiger, DJ Butt tells local court in Lahore
India-sponsored terror bid foiled in Lahore: CTD

India-sponsored terror bid foiled in Lahore: CTD
BISE Lahore extends SSC exam fee deadline as COVID-19 cases increase

BISE Lahore extends SSC exam fee deadline as COVID-19 cases increase
Coronavirus: Remaining MBBS, BDS exams postponed by NUMS

Coronavirus: Remaining MBBS, BDS exams postponed by NUMS
Is Pakistan importing more mobiles than last year?

Is Pakistan importing more mobiles than last year?
Teenage girl goes missing from Qayyumabad in Karachi

Teenage girl goes missing from Qayyumabad in Karachi
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll exceeds 8,600

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll exceeds 8,600

Latest

view all