FIA arrests Hyderabad man managing porn websites

SUKKUR: The Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crime Wing arrested on Thursday a man suspected of managing porn websites from Hyderabad, reported The News.

The publication reported that Ayaz Ahmed Memon was arrested from Marvi Town.

According to FIA SHO Baldia, the suspect is part of a 35-member countrywide network that lured women through advertisements by offering a Rs40,000 monthly salary.

Once hired, the women were asked to make video calls to the group’s international clients.

The network earned money through virtual currency.

The official said that the FIA arrested Memon after they were tipped off about the network. He added that they recovered nine cell phones, computers and video equipment from the suspect's possession.