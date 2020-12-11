Bilawal to meet Maryam today to discuss PDM Lahore jalsa

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Lahore’s Jati Umrah today (Friday) afternoon ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Lahore jalsa scheduled for Sunday.



The PPP chairperson is likely to offer his condolences to the PML-N leader on the death of her grandmother, Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The two politicians are also expected to discuss PDM’s Lahore jalsa.

Bilawal reached Lahore Thursday and held a meeting with party stalwarts to devise a strategy for the upcoming PDM jalsa at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.

Maryam had spent several hours in Lahore on Thursday mustering support for the PDM's Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa.

PML-N leaders have said that "big decisions" are expected to take place at the jalsa with many political analysts predicting the PDM lawmakers will announce resigning from the provincial and national assemblies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition lawmakers resign from parliament, the government will hold by-elections on their seats "and come back with more strength".

