Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
FBFaizan Bangash

Bilawal to meet Maryam today to discuss PDM Lahore jalsa

By
FBFaizan Bangash

Friday Dec 11, 2020

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto will meet PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umrah
  • They are expected to discuss a strategy for the PDM Lahore jalsa
  • Bilawal to offer condolences on death of Begum Shamim Akhtar

LAHORE: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Lahore’s Jati Umrah today (Friday) afternoon ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Lahore jalsa scheduled for Sunday.

The PPP chairperson is likely to offer his condolences to the PML-N leader on the death of her grandmother, Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The two politicians are also expected to discuss PDM’s Lahore jalsa.

Bilawal reached Lahore Thursday and held a meeting with party stalwarts to devise a strategy for the upcoming PDM jalsa at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13. 

Read more: Watch: Maryam Nawaz devours 'kamaal karahi' after Lahore rally today

Maryam had spent several hours in Lahore on Thursday mustering support for the PDM's Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa.

PML-N leaders have said that "big decisions" are expected to take place at the jalsa with many political analysts predicting the PDM lawmakers will announce resigning from the provincial and national assemblies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition lawmakers resign from parliament, the government will hold by-elections on their seats "and come back with more strength". 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan faces severe gas crisis in January as LNG trading companies take a back seat on bidding

Pakistan faces severe gas crisis in January as LNG trading companies take a back seat on bidding
Abdul Hafeez Shaikh takes oath as federal minister

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh takes oath as federal minister
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Highest mortality rates observed in KP, Punjab

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Highest mortality rates observed in KP, Punjab

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 11

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 11
Sindh approaches WHO to provide free coronavirus vaccine to underprivileged people

Sindh approaches WHO to provide free coronavirus vaccine to underprivileged people
Coronavirus updates, December 11: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 11: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
FIA arrests Hyderabad man managing porn websites

FIA arrests Hyderabad man managing porn websites

Watch: Maryam Nawaz devours 'kamaal karahi' after Lahore rally today

Watch: Maryam Nawaz devours 'kamaal karahi' after Lahore rally today
Watch: Emotional DJ Butt bawls over 'worse than before' police treatment

Watch: Emotional DJ Butt bawls over 'worse than before' police treatment

Mushaal Mullick says there are underground torture cells in IOJK

Mushaal Mullick says there are underground torture cells in IOJK
Which Karachi district has reported the most coronavirus deaths?

Which Karachi district has reported the most coronavirus deaths?
Blackmailing won’t get Opposition anything except embarrassment: Shibli Faraz

Blackmailing won’t get Opposition anything except embarrassment: Shibli Faraz

Latest

view all