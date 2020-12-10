Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: Maryam Nawaz devours 'kamaal karahi' after Lahore rally today

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz eats food alongside senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid and Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: Twitter 

LAHORE: A video of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz is doing the rounds on social media in which she can be seen having tasty desi food at a famous restaurant in Lahore on Thursday.  

In the video clip, Maryam Nawaz can be seen eating a karahi  and other items with PML-N leaders. A large number of people can be seen in the background trying to get a glimpse of the PML-N leader. 

The video clip went viral on social media and caught Maryam's attention as well, who couldn't help but praise the food. 

"Kamaal karahi thi," she wrote on Twitter. 

Maryam had spent several hours today in Lahore, mustering support for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) upcoming jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan. 

PML-N leaders have said that "big decisions" are expected to take place at the jalsa with many political analysts predicting the PDM lawmakers will announce resigning from the provincial and national assemblies. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the Opposition lawmakers resign from the parliament, then the government will hold by-elections on their seats "and come back with more strength". 

