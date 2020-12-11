Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Naveen Ali

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul ready to work in Pakistani dramas

By
Naveen Ali

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul ready to work in Pakistani dramas

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, who is on a short visit to Pakistan, has said that he is ready to work in Pakistani drama series if he gets a good story.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, revealed that he had signed some new projects in Pakistan, adding that he was set to become a brand ambassador for a private textile company.

Talking about popularity of Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan, the Turkish actor said it was great pleasure for him that Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the drama series.

“It was big drama series based on Islamic story,” he said.

About Pakistan visit, Engin said “I know Pakistani people love me. I am also aware about the natural beauty of the county.”

Speaking about Pakistani food, he said it was very delicious, however, it was too much spicy.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez lands major win at Billboard’s Women in Music stage

Jennifer Lopez lands major win at Billboard’s Women in Music stage
Sharmeen Obaid’s biographical film on Qandeel Baloch to debut at ‘DOC NYC’

Sharmeen Obaid’s biographical film on Qandeel Baloch to debut at ‘DOC NYC’
Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu

Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives love, hero’s welcome in Pakistan

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives love, hero’s welcome in Pakistan
Korean band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year

Korean band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year
Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83

Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83
Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today

Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today
Queen Elizabeth resented Princess Margaret over contentious love life

Queen Elizabeth resented Princess Margaret over contentious love life
Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot

Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot
Lizzo gets candid about coping with body-image issues: 'Why am I so disgusting?'

Lizzo gets candid about coping with body-image issues: 'Why am I so disgusting?'
Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame

Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame
Natalie Portman says she felt 'unsafe' after being sexualised as a child

Natalie Portman says she felt 'unsafe' after being sexualised as a child

Latest

view all