Sonam Kapoor shares major throwback photo with her siblings

B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor shared a major throwback photo and gave fans a glimpse of her adorable self.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a cute picture of her with sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

The trio can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they lined up for the photo.

She thanked her uncle Boney Kapoor for sharing the memorable photo.

"I miss this. Thanks @boney.kapoor chachu for the photo... love you," the caption read.

Fans were quick to sing praises of the adorable trio.

