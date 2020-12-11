15 ministries in 35 years: A look at Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed's political career

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing his first press conference, in Islamabad, on December 11, 2020. — YouTube

ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was given a new portfolio on Friday as he swore in as the Federal Minister for Interior, making it the 15th ministry of his political career spanning over 35 years.

Ahmed first became a minister in 1991 when he was appointed federal minister for industries during Nawaz Sharif's maiden government. He also held the portfolio of culture ministry in the same cabinet.

In Nawaz's second tenure, Ahmed was given federal ministries of sports, culture, and tourism. Later, in the same cabinet, he was made federal minister for youth affairs, manpower development, labour, and overseas Pakistanis.

In 2002, Ahmed was made the federal minister for information under Zafarullah Khan Jamali's premiership. In Shaukat Aziz's cabinet, Ahmed was given dual portfolios of railways and information ministry.

When PM Imran Khan assumed office in 2018, Ahmed was given the railways ministry again. On December 11, the premier changed his portfolio, making him the federal interior minister.