Watch: Maryam Nawaz's video message ahead of Lahore rally

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has released a video message regarding the rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement to be held in Lahore on December 13.

Maryam, in her message, said that people had approved the Pakistan Resolution at the Minar-e-Pakistan by supporting righteousness and truth and now, InshaAllah, a new history will be written at the same venue.

She said: "The 13th of December will not be a rally day but a day of judgement [...] Get out of your homes, raise your voices, and mark your decision."

The PDM has announced a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13 and intends to march to Islamabad in the first week of January.

Moreover, MNAs and MPAs belonging to the Opposition are sending their resignations to their party leaderships in a gesture of protest against what the Opposition terms are "fake assemblies".



The local administration has so far not allowed the Opposition to stage the rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan due to which a clash is feared.





