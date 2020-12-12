Neetu Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, confirms Riddhima Kapoor

Indian actor Neetu Kapoor has recovered from the novel coronavirus after testing positive last week.

Only a day after the actor announced that she had tested positive, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a selfie with her mother, announcing that she was now COVID-19 negative.

"Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54,” she wrote.

On Thursday, Neetu had confirmed that she was diagnosed with the infectious disease as she turned to Instagram and thanked her fans and followers for their well wishes.

"Earlier this week I tested positive for COVID- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care."