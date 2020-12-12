Can't connect right now! retry
Robin Thicke, fiancée April Love Geary welcome baby boy

American-Canadian singer Robin Thicke has become father of his fourth child as he welcomes a baby boy with fiancée model April Love Geary.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker's fiancée took to Instagram and shared a sweet snap where she can be seen cradling a newborn.

She introduced her son named Luca Patrick to the fans with caption, “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much.”

According to details, the newborn is the third child of Robin and Geary, following their two daughters, who respectively turn three and two in February.

Thicke also shares 10-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.

