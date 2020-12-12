NAB starts investigation into illegal sale of govt land to JUI-F's Fazlur Rehman: sources

JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Attaur Rehman says nothing will come of the NAB investigation. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigating a complaint filed against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman which says the government transport service illegally sold expensive land to the JUI-F chief at a low price.



In the complaint, it is alleged that the JUI-F was given 64 Kanal government-owned land after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif closed the general transport service department, a source in the bureau said.



The NAB source said land worth Rs14 million was illegally given to the JUI-F for Rs4 million.

JUI-F Khyber Paktunkhwa chief Senator Attaur Rehman, however, told Geo News said the complaint is a lie and nothing will come of it.

Read more: NAB summons Fazlur Rehman over accusations of owning assets beyond means

This investigation too, like all other NAB investigations, will go into the trash, the senator said.

In September, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned Fazl to answer allegations that he owns assets beyond known sources of income.

In the notice sent to the JUI-F chief, NAB KP had stated that Fazl can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy officials of the anti-corruption watchdog.