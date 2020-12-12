Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 12 2020
NAB starts investigation into illegal sale of govt land to JUI-F's Fazlur Rehman: sources

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Attaur Rehman says nothing will come of the NAB investigation. Photo: Geo.tv/ file 

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigating a complaint filed against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman which says the government transport service illegally sold expensive land to the JUI-F chief at a low price.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the JUI-F was given 64 Kanal government-owned land after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif closed the general transport service department, a source in the bureau said.

The NAB source said land worth Rs14 million was illegally given to the JUI-F for Rs4 million.

JUI-F Khyber Paktunkhwa chief Senator Attaur Rehman, however, told Geo News said the complaint is a lie and nothing will come of it.

Read more: NAB summons Fazlur Rehman over accusations of owning assets beyond means

This investigation too, like all other NAB investigations, will go into the trash, the senator said.

In September, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned Fazl to answer allegations that he owns assets beyond known sources of income.

In the notice sent to the JUI-F chief, NAB KP had stated that Fazl can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy officials of the anti-corruption watchdog. 

PTI govt conducting highest external debt repayment and servicing: Hammad Azhar

Coronavirus: Sindh govt revises restaurant timings for outdoor dining and takeaways

List of public holidays in Pakistan for 2021

PM Imran Khan to address UN climate change summit today

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll exceeds 8,700 as virus claims 71 lives in last 24 hours

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 12

PML-N 'warns' govt of 'consequences' after police show up at Azma Bukhari's house

'One step closer to a safe city': Karachi to get 10,000 CCTV cameras

Karachi's cold wave to intensify tonight due to 'Quetta winds', may go on for 2-3 days: PMD

Watch: Maryam Nawaz's video message ahead of Lahore rally

15 ministries in 35 years: A look at Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed's political career

AFAB teen 'thankful to God' for being counted among boys at Nowshera school

