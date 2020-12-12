Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘excited’ to make new holiday traditions after Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are super excited to mark their first ever Christmas in their new California home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unable to contain their excitement for the holiday season and have an abundance of plans in place.

A source spilled the details to HollywoodLife about all the things they have on the cards for their first Christmas since Megxit.

“Meghan and Harry are really looking forward to their first Christmas in their new home. It’s a big change for Harry because he’s used to a cold Christmas. But, apparently, he’s quite looking forward to making new traditions,” said the insider.

“If things were different, they would have travelled back to the U.K. to spend time with his family and friends, but it’s just not in the cards this year so they’re going to make do with video chats, just like lots of other families will,” they added.

“One silver lining is that they can both totally relax and focus on enjoying Christmas with Archie. He’s very tuned in now, very aware, so they will really get to see him enjoy Christmas this year. And Meghan’s mom will be with them, she’s in their bubble and having her around is a Godsend,” added the source.