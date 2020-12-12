Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘excited’ to make new holiday traditions after Megxit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are super excited to mark their first ever Christmas in their new California home. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unable to contain their excitement for the holiday season and have an abundance of plans in place.

A source spilled the details to HollywoodLife about all the things they have on the cards for their first Christmas since Megxit.

“Meghan and Harry are really looking forward to their first Christmas in their new home. It’s a big change for Harry because he’s used to a cold Christmas. But, apparently, he’s quite looking forward to making new traditions,” said the insider.

“If things were different, they would have travelled back to the U.K. to spend time with his family and friends, but it’s just not in the cards this year so they’re going to make do with video chats, just like lots of other families will,” they added.

“One silver lining is that they can both totally relax and focus on enjoying Christmas with Archie. He’s very tuned in now, very aware, so they will really get to see him enjoy Christmas this year. And Meghan’s mom will be with them, she’s in their bubble and having her around is a Godsend,” added the source. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS spill the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons

BTS spill the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons
Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps

Ayeza Khan looks stunning in latest jaw-dropping family snaps
Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series

Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series
Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report

Meghan Markle ‘fled’ the royal fold after she ‘secured her desired US life’: report
Chris Hemsworth tries to roast Ryan Reynolds but fails miserably

Chris Hemsworth tries to roast Ryan Reynolds but fails miserably

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like
Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie mysteriously quit Prince Harry, Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage
BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’

BTS make it big on iTunes worldwide through ‘Dynamite’
Did Taylor Swift reveal Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter’s name?

Did Taylor Swift reveal Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter’s name?

Marvel fans convinced Scarlett Johansson may return as Black Widow in ‘Loki’

Marvel fans convinced Scarlett Johansson may return as Black Widow in ‘Loki’
Throwback: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s visit to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore

Throwback: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s visit to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore
Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik’s sister Waliya after she gets hitched

Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik’s sister Waliya after she gets hitched

Latest

view all