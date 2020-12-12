Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Shahid Afridi says daughter isn't unwell, incorrect rumours floating on social media

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former skipper Shahid Afridi says his daughter is not unwell and false news is circulating on social media.

Afridi said social media users should be more responsible and not spread false rumours.

Since last week, rumours were spreading on social media that the former Pakistan captain left the Lanka Premier League  2020 midway due to a "personal emergency" because his daughter had been hospitalised.

The authenticity of the news, however, had not been verified.

On Sunday, Afridi took to his Instagram page and wished one of his daughters a happy birthday with a heart-warming message and a sweet picture.

In the snap, Afridi can be seen sitting next to his daughter, both smiling at the camera.

"Happy Birthday meri pyari beti!" Afridi wrote. "I'm blessed to have my daughters around me. Thank you, Allah, for the blessings."

