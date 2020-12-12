Can't connect right now! retry
Engin Altan in Pakistan: What gifts did Usman Buzdar give the Ertugrul star?

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar presenting the Chief Minister House Shield to Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, on December 11, 2020. — Photo courtesy Instagram/@usmanakbuzdarcm

Lead actor of Turkish drama series Ertugrul, Engin Altan Düzyatan, called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar yesterday.

According to a statement by Buzdar, the actor was presented the "Chief Minister House Shield and traditional gifts".

Photos shared by Buzdar on social media showed him posing with the actor while presenting the shield, as well as a rifle.

The two can also be seen having a conversation, both wearing protective face masks while speaking. According to the chief minister's media team, the actor's performance in the hit drama Ertugrul was among the things discussed.

Engin Altan arrived in Lahore two days ago for a short trip to Pakistan on the invitation of a "private business company".

The Turkish star also expressed his readiness to work in Pakistani dramas during a press conference in Lahore on Friday.

Since his arrival, his activities have included a visit to Badshahi Mosque and the Shrine of Allama Iqbal.

