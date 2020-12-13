Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 13 2020
Sindh govt appoints new administrator, commissioner for Karachi

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

  • Laeeq Ahmed has replaced Iftikhar Shallwani who was also holding the additional charge of the city’s commissioner.
  • Ahmed was previously serving as the secretary of the Sindh Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department.
  • Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, a grade-21 officer, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Karachi Division.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has appointed Laeeq Ahmed as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Ahmed, who is a grade-20 officer of the Secretariat Group, has replaced Iftikhar Shallwani.

Shallwani, a grade-21 government officer who was also holding the additional charge of the city’s commissioner, has been relieved of both the posts and asked to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department of the Sindh government.

Ahmed was serving as the secretary of the Sindh Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department prior to becoming the KMC administrator.

Read more: No billboards on Karachi’s footpaths, commissioner orders

In another development, the Sindh government also posted Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, a grade-21 officer, as the new commissioner of the Karachi Division. He was earlier serving as the secretary for the Sindh government’s Training, Management, and Research Wing.

Meanwhile, Dr Syed Saif Ur Rehman has been appointed as the new principal secretary to the Sindh governor. Prior to the posting, Dr Rehman was serving as secretary of the provincial government. 

The notification to the effect was issued by the Sindh chief secretary late on Saturday evening.

