Lion brought at Maryam Nawaz’s Lahore rally confiscated by Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife Department has detained two PML-N supporters for bringing a lion to a rally addressed by Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, Geo News reported Sunday.



According to details, the law enforcement agency has confiscated the lion and shifted the animal to Lahore Zoo.

The PML-N workers had brought a lion, which is the party's election symbol, during Thursday rally which was led by the PML-N vice president.

The department had earlier imposed a Rs80,000 fine on five people for bringing the wild animal to a crowded place.

The main accused, Imdad, had displayed a lion on his vehicle during a rally at Lakshmi Chowk, which is a crime under the law.

The Punjab government had also filed cases against several PML-N workers and leaders for participating in the rally and violating the coronavirus SOPs.