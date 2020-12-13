Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan recommends 'History of the Pathans' as book of the month

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the book traces the role they played in shaping the history of India, shares the premier in his Twitter post. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday recommended “History of the Pathans” by Haroon Rashid as the book of the month, sharing that he is currently reading this one.

Taking to his Instagram, the premier said that the book is about Pathan tribes, akin to his own, which migrated to India from Afghanistan over the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of the subcontinent.

"This month I recommend the book “History of the Pathans” by Brig (r) Haroon Rashid. Volume Seven, which I am reading, is about Pathan tribes like mine who came to India from Afghanistan in the last one thousand years and settled in various parts of India," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"It traces the role they played in shaping the history of India," he added.

"The first volume of a comprehensive and authentic book on the history of Pathans is ready for unveiling covering its history from a pre-historic period that also includes cultural heritage traditions and history of Pathan land etc," read the description of the book on Google books.

This is not the first time that the premier has recommended books to his fans, especially the youth of the country. 

Previously, he had recommended that the youth read the famous book ‘Lost Islamic History’ in order to engage in insightful and enlightening reading during coronavirus lockdown.

He had also suggested the youth of Pakistan read Elif Shafak's “The Forty Rules of Love”, in his bid to bring them closer to religion. 

More From Pakistan:

HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US

HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US
Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper

Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper
Explosion leaves at least 25 injured in Rawalpindi

Explosion leaves at least 25 injured in Rawalpindi
PM Imran Khan relaxes at home with pets amid PDM power show

PM Imran Khan relaxes at home with pets amid PDM power show
World CIO 200 Summit 2020: Loco Services successfully holds state-of-the-art virtual conference

World CIO 200 Summit 2020: Loco Services successfully holds state-of-the-art virtual conference
Protest against Indian farmers' law intensifies as demonstrations enter 18th day

Protest against Indian farmers' law intensifies as demonstrations enter 18th day
PTI govt is striving for country's bright future: Shibli Faraz

PTI govt is striving for country's bright future: Shibli Faraz
Maryam Nawaz urges participants to wear masks during Lahore jalsa

Maryam Nawaz urges participants to wear masks during Lahore jalsa
Video: A look inside Maryam Nawaz's custom-built truck for the Lahore jalsa

Video: A look inside Maryam Nawaz's custom-built truck for the Lahore jalsa
Lion brought at Maryam Nawaz’s Lahore rally confiscated by Punjab govt

Lion brought at Maryam Nawaz’s Lahore rally confiscated by Punjab govt
Karachi’s famous Burnes Road food street to get a makeover soon

Karachi’s famous Burnes Road food street to get a makeover soon
PDM Lahore jalsa: All set for power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan

PDM Lahore jalsa: All set for power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan

Latest

view all