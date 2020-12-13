HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Sunday announced a scholarship programme for PhD candidates for fall 2021 and Spring 2022.
The scholarships are announced under the "US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor" initiative of the HEC, according to a statement issued on Twitter.
The Pakistani scholars will have a chance to study at the US universities.
Here's what you need to know about it:
Eligibility Criteria:
- Pakistani/ AJK nationals.
- Minimum four-year Bachelor's degree (BS/BSc/BE -16 years of formal education).
- Maximum one 2nd Division and no 3rd Division in the entire academic career.
- Maximum age on the closing date shall not exceed:
- 40 years in the case of regular faculty members of public sector universities/government colleges and researchers of approved/registered R&D Organizations (born after January 10, 1981).
- 35 years in all other cases on the closing date of the application (born after January 10, 1986).
Merit Determination Formula:
- GRE Scores-60% (preference will be given to the higher scores)
- Those having GRE waived by the host university will be required to appear in the HAT test and get a 60% score in addition to meeting the eligibility criteria of the host university.
- HEC AEF Formula 30%.
- Must not be availing any other Scholarship.
Application Submission
- The application must be submitted online on the HEC portal until January 10, 2021.
- The closing date for the scholarship application is January 10.