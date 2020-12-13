Can't connect right now! retry
HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Sunday announced a scholarship programme for PhD candidates for fall 2021 and Spring 2022.

The scholarships are announced under the "US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor" initiative of the HEC, according to a statement issued on Twitter.

The Pakistani scholars will have a chance to study at the US universities.

Here's what you need to know about it:

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Pakistani/ AJK nationals.
  • Minimum four-year Bachelor's degree (BS/BSc/BE -16 years of formal education).
  • Maximum one 2nd Division and no 3rd Division in the entire academic career.
  • Maximum age on the closing date shall not exceed:
  1. 40 years in the case of regular faculty members of public sector universities/government colleges and researchers of approved/registered R&D Organizations (born after January 10, 1981).
  2. 35 years in all other cases on the closing date of the application (born after January 10, 1986).

Merit Determination Formula:

  • GRE Scores-60% (preference will be given to the higher scores)
  • Those having GRE waived by the host university will be required to appear in the HAT test and get a 60% score in addition to meeting the eligibility criteria of the host university.
  • HEC AEF Formula 30%.
  • Must not be availing any other Scholarship.

Application Submission

  • The application must be submitted online on the HEC portal until January 10, 2021.
  • The closing date for the scholarship application is January 10.

