HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Sunday announced a scholarship programme for PhD candidates for fall 2021 and Spring 2022.

The scholarships are announced under the "US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor" initiative of the HEC, according to a statement issued on Twitter.

The Pakistani scholars will have a chance to study at the US universities.

Here's what you need to know about it:

Eligibility Criteria:

Pakistani/ AJK nationals.

Minimum four-year Bachelor's degree (BS/BSc/BE -16 years of formal education).

Maximum one 2nd Division and no 3rd Division in the entire academic career.

Maximum age on the closing date shall not exceed:

40 years in the case of regular faculty members of public sector universities/government colleges and researchers of approved/registered R&D Organizations (born after January 10, 1981). 35 years in all other cases on the closing date of the application (born after January 10, 1986).

Merit Determination Formula:

GRE Scores-60% (preference will be given to the higher scores)

Those having GRE waived by the host university will be required to appear in the HAT test and get a 60% score in addition to meeting the eligibility criteria of the host university.

HEC AEF Formula 30%.

Must not be availing any other Scholarship.

Application Submission