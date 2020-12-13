Can't connect right now! retry
'Diana destroyer Camilla to be on sidelines when Charles takes over throne'

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

While there is no solid idea on who is next in line after Queen Elizabeth II, it is claimed that Camilla will be on the sidelines in the event Prince Charles were to take over the throne.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal author Clive Irving said that the Duchess of Cornwall will be careful over her portrayal and will try not to be too prominent.

The reason behind this is because of her former image of being the third person in late Princess Diana's marriage with Charles.

"I think she will be very careful to stay in the background," Clive said. 

Writing in his book The Last Queen: Elizabeth II's Seventy-Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor, he elaborated that Camilla will always be carrying the weight of being know as the "Diana destroyer" and thus will not be at the centre stage in the event when Charles will be crowed King. 

"Camilla's problem is the whole history of the relationship and the fact that she was seen as the Diana destroyer. That's the burden that she will carry," he said. 

"I think the Queen at one point very much saw her in that light. She was very distressed about Camilla being the one who was undermining the marriage of the Waleses."


