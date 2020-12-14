Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor basks in pregnancy glow in latest snap

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has been keeping fans on edge since the announcement of her second pregnancy with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she teased an upcoming photoshoot with sporting goods powerhouse Puma.

In the snap she can be see rocking a gorgeous baby pink two piece, displaying her bump as she basked in her pregnancy glow.

The look was complimented with her gorgeous waves and a wash of makeup.

Even fans can't help but compliment her on her breath-taking beauty calling her "stunning" and "beautiful". 

More From Bollywood:

Karan Johar says ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ will always be a blessing in his filmography

Karan Johar says ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ will always be a blessing in his filmography
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans go gaga as couple makes a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s fans go gaga as couple makes a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap introduce their newest family member to the world

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap introduce their newest family member to the world
Nora Fatehi, Amitabh Bachchan send love to Remo D’Souza after his health scare

Nora Fatehi, Amitabh Bachchan send love to Remo D’Souza after his health scare
Shraddha Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with childhood snap

Shraddha Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with childhood snap
Rajinikanth receives love from Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Rajinikanth receives love from Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan snapped at a clinic in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan snapped at a clinic in Mumbai
Who is Tiger Shroff’s first crush? Actor spills the beans

Who is Tiger Shroff’s first crush? Actor spills the beans
Bollywood star Arya Banerjee found dead in her residence

Bollywood star Arya Banerjee found dead in her residence

Neetu Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, confirms Riddhima Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, confirms Riddhima Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Dilip Kumar on his 98th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Dilip Kumar on his 98th birthday

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s stunning throwback photo wins hearts

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s stunning throwback photo wins hearts

Latest

view all