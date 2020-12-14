Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 14 2020
Khloe Kardashian's Monday advice will inspire you

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian started off the week with a positive note to her fans.

In a post on Instagram, she shared some words of wisdom with a message of living gratefully.

The simple message resonated with her fans as they took to the comments to agree with the Good American founder. 

Khloe in particular has seemed to be very generous and grateful as of late as she took her daughter True Thompson on a charity drive to donate toys in a bid to bring in some holiday cheer. 

Take a look:



