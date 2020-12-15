PTI govt committed to ensure ease-of-doing-business for investors: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said strong industry plays an integral role in the economic stability of the country. Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government is committed to ensure ease-of-doing-business for investors, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, stressing that strong industry plays an integral role in the economic stability of the country.

Chairing the 7th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones (SEZs), the premier said the economic activities generated by SEZs will increase job opportunities for local skilled and unskilled labour and directed provision of utility services — including electricity and gas, to the SEZs on priority.

Federal Ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan attended the meeting.

The meeting was apprised that there were 19 SEZs notified in the country. The Board approved SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale/Lease of Plot Regulations 2020.

The board meeting okayed the launch of an online SEZ Management Information System, whereby the approval process will be digitalised and streamlined.

It will also act as a one-window for investors and will ensure transparency.



The moot also approved the award of the status of Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zones to Siddiqsons Tin Plate in Balochistan and Service Long March Tyre in Sindh SEZs.

Moreover, other officials including chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan, Chairman Board of Investment, chairman FBR, deputy chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, CEOs of provincial Boards of Investments, president FPCCI and senior officers, including secretary BOI, also attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and deputy governor State Bank joined the meeting via video link.