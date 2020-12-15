Lahore jalsa: Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan among PML-N leaders booked in case against PDM

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz attends the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Multan rally in November. photo: AFP

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi among PML-N leaders named in FIR

PDM leaderships accused of breaking the locks of Greater Iqbal Park at Minar-e-Pakistan and forcibly entering to hold a rally

LAHORE: A case has been registered against the central leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement for causing irreparable damage to a national asset after its Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa on Sunday.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have been nominated in the case.



Several other Opposition leaders, including Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb have also been named in the FIR.

The FIR states that the PDM caused irreparable damage to the sanctity of a national heritage [Minar-e-Pakistan].

It includes 15 counts of violations, including a violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures and the Sound System Act.



The case was registered at the Larri Adda police station on the complaint of a security officer.

The PDM administration broke the gate and fences of the Greater Iqbal Park to enter, the FIR said.

PML-N's Malik Waseem Khokhar, too, has been named in the FIR. It says he entered the park with an estimated 125 people after putting up resistance.

The tiles of the park's floor and track were smashed to install Flex and Search lights, the FIR read.

A day earlier, two cases were registered against the PDM's Lahore jalsa for forcibly entering the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore and holding a public rally.



Both were registered at the Larri Adda police station on the complaint of security staff. One of them was registered on the complaint of Zeeshan Haider Naqvi and the other on the complaint of supervisor Muhammad Yousuf.



In the FIR, it is stated that the PDM leadership and workers broke locks and forcibly entered the park to make arrangements for a public gathering.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, held its rally in Lahore despite authorities denying permission for it.

