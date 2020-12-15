Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Magnetic bomb diffused near Karachi's Bilawal Chowrangi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

KARACHI: A magnetic bomb, stuck to a vehicle, was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) near the Bilawal Chowrangi area in Karachi on Tuesday.

The BDS team was called in after a suspicious vehicle was found moving in the area near the Bilawal House. SSP Zubair Nazir said a 200-metre area was cordoned off and people evacuated as the BDS inspected the explosive-ridden vehicle.

Sindh Police said the two foreigners inside the car have been detained and moved to an undisclosed location. Further investigation is underway.

More to follow...

