Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Sharmila Farooqi aces the '10 year challenge' on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Sharmila Farooqi with husband in a pic from 2010 (L). Sharmila Farooqi in a pic with husband from 2020 (R). Photo: Sharmila Farooqi Instagram account

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi did the '10 year challenge' on Instagram by uploading a picture of her with husband Hasham Riaz on Monday, garnering praise from followers on the picture-and-video sharing app. 

"Then and Now ! 2010-2020! Ten year challenge ... Ye Humein Kya hogaya," she wrote as the caption on a picture of her with Hasham. On the left side is a picture of the couple from 2010 and a current one on the right. 

Model Amna Ilyas gave the picture a thumbs up with her "Mashallah" comment while another pointed out how the politician did not look any different despite a decade gone by. 

Sharmila keeps treating her fans to interesting pictures on her Instagram. A few weeks ago, the politician uploaded a picture of her in which she was able to pull off a classic skeleton look for Halloween, garnering praise from followers on Instagram. 



More From Pakistan:

African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo

African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo
Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients

Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients
Winter slowly takes hold of Karachi as temperature expected to drop further

Winter slowly takes hold of Karachi as temperature expected to drop further
Magnetic bomb diffused near Karachi's Bilawal Chowrangi

Magnetic bomb diffused near Karachi's Bilawal Chowrangi
PM Imran Khan recommends youth to read 'Islam and the history of man'

PM Imran Khan recommends youth to read 'Islam and the history of man'
Will Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed use force to thwart PDM's Islamabad long march?

Will Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed use force to thwart PDM's Islamabad long march?
Over 2,500 coronavirus deaths reported in Karachi so far

Over 2,500 coronavirus deaths reported in Karachi so far
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 15

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 15
Lahore jalsa: Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan among PML-N leaders booked in case against PDM

Lahore jalsa: Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan among PML-N leaders booked in case against PDM

Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' did not provide concrete evidence, say police

Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' did not provide concrete evidence, say police
Coronavirus updates, December 15: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 15: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Hafeez Shaikh gets back charge of revenue ministry after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

Hafeez Shaikh gets back charge of revenue ministry after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

Latest

view all