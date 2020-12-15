Sharmila Farooqi aces the '10 year challenge' on Instagram

Sharmila Farooqi with husband in a pic from 2010 (L). Sharmila Farooqi in a pic with husband from 2020 (R). Photo: Sharmila Farooqi Instagram account

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi did the '10 year challenge' on Instagram by uploading a picture of her with husband Hasham Riaz on Monday, garnering praise from followers on the picture-and-video sharing app.

"Then and Now ! 2010-2020! Ten year challenge ... Ye Humein Kya hogaya," she wrote as the caption on a picture of her with Hasham. On the left side is a picture of the couple from 2010 and a current one on the right.

Model Amna Ilyas gave the picture a thumbs up with her "Mashallah" comment while another pointed out how the politician did not look any different despite a decade gone by.

Sharmila keeps treating her fans to interesting pictures on her Instagram. A few weeks ago, the politician uploaded a picture of her in which she was able to pull off a classic skeleton look for Halloween, garnering praise from followers on Instagram.







