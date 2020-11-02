Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 02 2020
Sharmila Farooqi stuns in spooky Halloween look

Monday Nov 02, 2020

 Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi recently shared her spooky look on Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Sharmila Faruqi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi nailed a classic skeleton look for Halloween. 

The jaw-dropping Halloween make-up perfectly complimented her skeleton outfit as she posed with an axe in her hand. 

Read more: Halloween: Kids dressed as Trump, Melania pose with US President, First Lady

"Stunning makeover for Halloween by the ever so talented @inkedbymgh! The precision, detailing, and strokes were simply Woah! Here’s an 18-year-old upcoming artist everyone must watch out for!"


