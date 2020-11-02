Sharmila Farooqi stuns in spooky Halloween look

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi recently shared her spooky look on Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Sharmila Faruqi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi nailed a classic skeleton look for Halloween.

The jaw-dropping Halloween make-up perfectly complimented her skeleton outfit as she posed with an axe in her hand.

"Stunning makeover for Halloween by the ever so talented @inkedbymgh! The precision, detailing, and strokes were simply Woah! Here’s an 18-year-old upcoming artist everyone must watch out for!"



