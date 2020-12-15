Winter slowly takes hold of Karachi as temperature expected to drop further

A Reuters representational image of a man wrapped in a shawl.

With winter slowly taking hold, the temperature in the port city is expected to fall even further as the severe cold in the city of Quetta influences Karachi’s weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 10.5 degrees Celsius and predicted it to fall below 9 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 65% as winds blow from the northeast at 9km/hr.

The met office said the weather in the city is expected to get colder at night and remain dry during the next 24 hours.



Meanwhile, severe cold and dry weather prevails across the neighbouring province with Quetta recording -4 degrees Celsius on Monday. The met officials said Kalat recorded -11 degrees Celsius, Sibi 6 degrees Celsius while Turbat and Gwadar experienced 9 degrees Celsius.