Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Winter slowly takes hold of Karachi as temperature expected to drop further

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

A Reuters representational image of a man wrapped in a shawl.

With winter slowly taking hold, the temperature in the port city is expected to fall even further as the severe cold in the city of Quetta influences Karachi’s weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 10.5 degrees Celsius and predicted it to fall below 9 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 65% as winds blow from the northeast at 9km/hr.

Also read: Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds

The met office said the weather in the city is expected to get colder at night and remain dry during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, severe cold and dry weather prevails across the neighbouring province with Quetta recording -4 degrees Celsius on Monday. The met officials said Kalat recorded -11 degrees Celsius, Sibi 6 degrees Celsius while Turbat and Gwadar experienced 9 degrees Celsius. 

More From Pakistan:

African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo

African giraffe worth Rs10m dies mysteriously at Peshawar Zoo
Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients

Watch: Lahore Services Hospital staff steal mattresses from patients
Sharmila Farooqi aces the '10 year challenge' on Instagram

Sharmila Farooqi aces the '10 year challenge' on Instagram

Magnetic bomb diffused near Karachi's Bilawal Chowrangi

Magnetic bomb diffused near Karachi's Bilawal Chowrangi
PM Imran Khan recommends youth to read 'Islam and the history of man'

PM Imran Khan recommends youth to read 'Islam and the history of man'
Will Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed use force to thwart PDM's Islamabad long march?

Will Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed use force to thwart PDM's Islamabad long march?
Over 2,500 coronavirus deaths reported in Karachi so far

Over 2,500 coronavirus deaths reported in Karachi so far
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 15

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 15
Lahore jalsa: Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan among PML-N leaders booked in case against PDM

Lahore jalsa: Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan among PML-N leaders booked in case against PDM

Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' did not provide concrete evidence, say police

Woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault' did not provide concrete evidence, say police
Coronavirus updates, December 15: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, December 15: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Hafeez Shaikh gets back charge of revenue ministry after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

Hafeez Shaikh gets back charge of revenue ministry after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan

Latest

view all