Watch: Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik dances to a Punjabi tune

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza loves putting up videos of her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, on picture-and-video sharing mobile application Instagram.



In a video uploaded on her Instagram story, Izhaan can be seen vacuuming the floor. "Izhaan, what are you doing? Vacuum? Cleaning?" Sania Mirza can be heard asking her son, who mumbles a reply.

"Came back from practice to this," she wrote as a caption for the video.

In another video uploaded to her Instagram story, her sister can be seen dancing on the bed with Izhaan to a Daler Mehndi tune.

Towards the end of her Instagram story, Sania Mirza uploaded a video of her exercising in the gym.

