Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik dances to a Punjabi tune

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza loves putting up videos of her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, on picture-and-video sharing mobile application Instagram. 

In a video uploaded on her Instagram story, Izhaan can be seen vacuuming the floor. "Izhaan, what are you doing? Vacuum? Cleaning?" Sania Mirza can be heard asking her son, who mumbles a reply. 

Read more: Watch: Sania Mirza offers fans a sneak peak into her workout routine

"Came back from practice to this," she wrote as a caption for the video. 

In another video uploaded to her Instagram story, her sister can be seen dancing on the bed with Izhaan to a Daler Mehndi tune. 

Towards the end of her Instagram story, Sania Mirza uploaded a video of her exercising in the gym. 

Sania Mirza regularly posts pictures and videos of her son Izhaan Malik on Instagram. 

More From Sports:

'From national duty to father duty': Hardik Pandya's adorable picture with son wins internet

'From national duty to father duty': Hardik Pandya's adorable picture with son wins internet
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan mulls over possibility to promote junior players to T20 squad

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan mulls over possibility to promote junior players to T20 squad
Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month

Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month
Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Zabit Samedov stars in Kurulus: Osman

Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Zabit Samedov stars in Kurulus: Osman
Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan Shaheens leave for Whangarei ahead of match against New Zealand A

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan Shaheens leave for Whangarei ahead of match against New Zealand A
‘Kashmir is close to heart’: Shahid Afridi vows to support KPL in every capacity

‘Kashmir is close to heart’: Shahid Afridi vows to support KPL in every capacity
Major blow to Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20 series

Major blow to Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20 series
Shahid Afridi says daughter isn't unwell, incorrect rumours floating on social media

Shahid Afridi says daughter isn't unwell, incorrect rumours floating on social media
Pak vs NZ: Winning in New Zealand not easy for Pakistan, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pak vs NZ: Winning in New Zealand not easy for Pakistan, says Inzamam-ul-Haq
Pak vs SA: Karachi Gymkhana included in bio-secure bubble for South Africa series

Pak vs SA: Karachi Gymkhana included in bio-secure bubble for South Africa series
Pak vs NZ: New Zealand announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

Latest

view all