Sunday Dec 06 2020
Web Desk

Watch: Sania Mirza offers fans a sneak peak into her workout routine

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Sania Mirza works out in the gym. Photo: Sania Mirza Instagram video screengrab

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza works really hard in the gym to stay fit. In her latest Instagram post, she let her followers have a sneak peak of her workout routine. 

"The struggle and grind is real," she wrote on Instagram. 

The Indian tennis star is an inspiration for millions around the world who follow her and want to stay fit as a fiddle.

 Earlier this year, Sania Mirza had taken to Instagram and posted before-and-after photos of herself, revealing a remarkable transformation over a period of four months during which she lost an impressive 26kgs. 

"89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one do those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine," she had written on Instagram. 



