Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Sara Ali Khan reflects on what she learnt during the turbulent 2020

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been wowing her fans with her stellar on-screen performances and has a number of other projects currently in the pipeline.

The Kedarnath actor opened up about her upcoming film Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and how the project came in to her life when she least expected it.

During a chat with an entertainment portal, Sara revealed that shooting during the pandemic hasn’t been easy but she is heading to work with the same passion.

"I won't deny that it's difficult to be on [the floors] now. But eventually, I was relieved to return to the sets [after a break]. Maintaining social distance, wearing masks and adhering to [safety protocols] have changed the way we function, but the passion is the same," she said, per Mid-Day.

"Sitting at home for nine months can be difficult for someone as ambitious as me, but there's a learning in everything. I used to have 500 things on my to-do list, believing that [achieving them] will make me happy,” she went on to say.

“The lockdown made me realise that waking up every morning with my mother [Amrita Singh] makes me happy," she added. 

