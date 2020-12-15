Can't connect right now! retry
Mohammad Hafeez wishes daughter Emaan a happy birthday

Mohammad Hafeez (L), daughter Emaan Hafeez and Amal Hafeez (R). Photo: File/ Instagram
  • Mohammad Hafeez shared a picture of his daughter's birthday party on Twitter
  • The cricketer often uploads photographs of his children and family on social media
  • Hafeez has three kids, including two daughters named Emaan and Amal, and a son named Roshaan

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Tuesday took to Twitter and wished his elder daughter Emaan a happy birthday.

The 40-year-old cricketer, who is currently in New Zealand, also uploaded a lovely picture of his children in which they could be seen all decked up for the occasion. 

Read more: Shahid Afridi wishes daughter a happy birthday, shares heartwarming message

Birthday girl Imaan could be seen rocking a red Adidas t-shirt with matching pants for her big day, standing in front of a well-decorated chocolate cake.

Lots of pink-coloured balloons could also be seen in the background.

Next to Emaan Hafeez stood her younger sister Amal who chose a dark red-and-pink frock to dress up for her sibling's birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my darling daughter, Emaan. Love u," wrote Mohammad Hafeez, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the caption.

Within less than a day of going live, the post racked up a significant number of likes, retweets, and comments on the micro-blogging website.

His fellow cricketer Kamran Akmal also wished the child, writing: "Happy birthday Emaan, stay blessed!"

Another fellow cricketer Imran Nazir also conveyed warm birthday wishes to the kid.

Mohammad Hafeez often posts pictures of his family on social media. Earlier this year, he shared another heart-warming picture of himself with his daughters on Instagram, calling his daughters the "princesses of his life."

Read more: Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB contract offering Rs100k-a-month: report

Hafeez has three kids, including two daughters named Emaan and Amal, and a son named Roshaan.



