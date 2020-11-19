Karachi University to announce new admissions on Nov 23

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: File

Admissions to several departments of Karachi University for the year 2021 would be announced on November 23, 2020, a press release from the varsity said on Thursday.



"The University of Karachi would announce the admission for the year 2021 on November 23, 2020, and entry test base admissions would be offered in Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning), Department of Visual Studies, and various bachelors and masters degree programme in the morning shift," the statement said.

Moreover, the university's vice-chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, has announced a 50% increase in the students’ admission fund in the wake of the coronavirus.

Dr Iraqi was addressing a meeting held at the KU Directorate of Administrations.



He said that KU would facilitate candidates who are facing financial problems. "Students who could not secure admission at the university due to their financial situation would now be able to get admission."

The admission fund aims to cater to those students who are unable to afford the varsity's admission fee, a university official told Geo.tv.

“The educational year of many students is wasted as they do not have the capacity to pay admission and tuition fees," the vice-chancellor said.

The meeting was told that a central help desk would be established to facilitate the students at the Silver Jubilee Gate and that the Admission Committee staff would be available at the help desk to answer students’ queries.

Meanwhile, the students are advised to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the provincial and federal governments to safeguard against coronavirus.

"Those students who have suffered from coronavirus or bear any [signs] of the disease are directed to produce test reports before appearing in the entry test and those students who may suffer from coronavirus during the phase of admission tests would be able to sit for the test once they produce a negative report," the statement said.