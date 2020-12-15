Can't connect right now! retry
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan get groovy to Coolie No 1 track

Sara Ali Khan left fans on the edge of their seats when she shared another song from her upcoming movie Coolie No 1.

In a video post on Instagram, the stunner along with her costar Varun Dhawan could be seen busting some moves to the groovy song named Mummy Kassam.

The film will be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

The Sara and Varun-starrer will be available to watch in over 200 countries. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same name.



