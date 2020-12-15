Petrol price in Pakistan goes up for second half of December

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station. — Reuters/Files

The government has raised the price of petrol for the rest of December, a notification issued on Tuesday said.

According to the notification by the Ministry of Finance, starting December 16, petrol will cost Rs3 more per litre.

A similar increase has been put into effect for the price of diesel, which will also be priced Rs3 higher.

In addition, kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also become more expensive, costing Rs5 more each.



Product Existing price (in Rs)

New price (in Rs w.e.f from Dec 16, 2020) Petrol 100.69 103.69

High-Speed Diesel

105.43 108.44

Kerosene Oil 65.29 70.29 Light Diesel Oil 65.86 67.86





