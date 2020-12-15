Petrol price in Pakistan goes up for second half of December

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020
The government has raised the price of petrol for the rest of December, a notification issued on Tuesday said.
According to the notification by the Ministry of Finance, starting December 16, petrol will cost Rs3 more per litre.
A similar increase has been put into effect for the price of diesel, which will also be priced Rs3 higher.
In addition, kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also become more expensive, costing Rs5 more each.
|Product
|Existing price (in Rs)
|New price (in Rs w.e.f from Dec 16, 2020)
|Petrol
|100.69
|103.69
|High-Speed Diesel
|105.43
|108.44
|Kerosene Oil
|65.29
|70.29
|Light Diesel Oil
|65.86
|67.86