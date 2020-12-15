Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Petrol price in Pakistan goes up for second half of December

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station. — Reuters/Files

The government has raised the price of petrol for the rest of December, a notification issued on Tuesday said.

According to the notification by the Ministry of Finance, starting December 16, petrol will cost Rs3 more per litre.

A similar increase has been put into effect for the price of diesel, which will also be priced Rs3 higher.

Read more: Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase from December 16

In addition, kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also become more expensive, costing Rs5 more each.

ProductExisting price (in Rs)
New price (in Rs w.e.f from Dec 16, 2020) 
Petrol100.69103.69
High-Speed Diesel 
105.43108.44
Kerosene Oil65.2970.29
Light Diesel Oil65.8667.86


More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Ambassador, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Ambassador, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka
China-Pakistan Khunjerab border opens for 10 days

China-Pakistan Khunjerab border opens for 10 days
Karachi package to usher in ‘new era’ of development: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Karachi package to usher in ‘new era’ of development: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail
Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction

Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction
Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming photos on 'dearest' daughter's 19th birthday

Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming photos on 'dearest' daughter's 19th birthday
Abu Dhabi prince in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards after govt grants permission

Abu Dhabi prince in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards after govt grants permission
Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources
Govt rejects PDM's 'ultimatum', says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Govt rejects PDM's 'ultimatum', says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Karachi University announces schedule for submission of BCom examination forms, fee

Karachi University announces schedule for submission of BCom examination forms, fee
Karachi University declares BSc Part II Annual Examination 2019 result

Karachi University declares BSc Part II Annual Examination 2019 result
Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17

Karachi University to announce bachelor programme entry test result on December 17
PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram

PM Imran Khan posts an earlier picture with Maulana Tariq Jameel on Instagram

Latest

view all