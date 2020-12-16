MDCAT 2020 students, others upset over Punjab higher education minister's comments

LAHORE: Students pursuing MDCAT 2020 and from various other fields have erupted in protest over a provincial minister's comments about pupils' learning abilities and the ranking of graduates from Pakistan.

In a press conference Tuesday here in Lahore, Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz responded to a journalist who asked about students upset over the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for out-of-syllabus questions in examinations.

Humayun, who was flanked by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said such a mindset was "absolutely wrong".

"Unless and until the students are able to develop a habit of responding to unseen topics, they will never be able to progress. Why are our graduates unable to compete with their international counterparts?

"It's because all of them are habitual of writing rote-learned answers and, whenever an attempt is made to improve [the system], people come out on the streets.

"I believe whatever the HEC is doing is correct although I'm in no way related to the HEC, which is a federal institution," the Punjab minister said.

Students were outraged over Humayun's remarks, lamenting how it showed they would "never be able to get justice".

"Listen to this man. He says [students] should be prepared for out of syllabus MCQs [multiple choice questions]. And further that our students cannot compete with international students," wrote one on Twitter.

"They should be ashamed [for such comments]. There are many such examples of our graduates," he added.

"We are not against the conceptual questions, we are against the statement wise Mcqs from Federal Books," said another.

One user said the comments were "just disguisting (sic) excuses to defend themselves".

"So now they're questioning abilities of Students of Pakistan," said another. "Don't drag students in political affairs."

A Twitter user who appeared to be in a position to hire fresh graduates also chimed in, saying he thought the Punjab minister was correct.

"Because when ever I interview new graduates they're like 0. They show their selves like MBA, BBA, MBBS, but during the interview they're like nothing. I appreciate this."

"Stop this rata (rote learning) method and start learnings (sic). I hope you understand," he said.

One user, in apparent reference to the 'Go Niazi Go' chant, wrote: "Go PMC Go".



