Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

MDCAT 2020 students, others upset over Punjab higher education minister's comments

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

LAHORE: Students pursuing MDCAT 2020 and from various other fields have erupted in protest over a provincial minister's comments about pupils' learning abilities and the ranking of graduates from Pakistan.

In a press conference Tuesday here in Lahore, Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz responded to a journalist who asked about students upset over the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for out-of-syllabus questions in examinations.

Humayun, who was flanked by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said such a mindset was "absolutely wrong".

"Unless and until the students are able to develop a habit of responding to unseen topics, they will never be able to progress. Why are our graduates unable to compete with their international counterparts?

"It's because all of them are habitual of writing rote-learned answers and, whenever an attempt is made to improve [the system], people come out on the streets.

"I believe whatever the HEC is doing is correct although I'm in no way related to the HEC, which is a federal institution," the Punjab minister said.

Students were outraged over Humayun's remarks, lamenting how it showed they would "never be able to get justice".

"Listen to this man. He says [students] should be prepared for out of syllabus MCQs [multiple choice questions]. And further that our students cannot compete with international students," wrote one on Twitter.

"They should be ashamed [for such comments]. There are many such examples of our graduates," he added.

"We are not against the conceptual questions, we are against the statement wise Mcqs from Federal Books," said another.

One user said the comments were "just disguisting (sic) excuses to defend themselves".

"So now they're questioning abilities of Students of Pakistan," said another. "Don't drag students in political affairs."

A Twitter user who appeared to be in a position to hire fresh graduates also chimed in, saying he thought the Punjab minister was correct.

"Because when ever I interview new graduates they're like 0. They show their selves like MBA, BBA, MBBS, but during the interview they're like nothing. I appreciate this."

"Stop this rata (rote learning) method and start learnings (sic). I hope you understand," he said.

One user, in apparent reference to the 'Go Niazi Go' chant, wrote: "Go PMC Go".


More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020 result announced by PMC

MDCAT 2020 result announced by PMC
Hammad Azhar claims to have caught Maryam Nawaz's 'amateur Photoshop trick'

Hammad Azhar claims to have caught Maryam Nawaz's 'amateur Photoshop trick'
77% Pakistanis believe country headed in wrong direction: IPSOS survey

77% Pakistanis believe country headed in wrong direction: IPSOS survey
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Ambassador, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Ambassador, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka
Petrol price in Pakistan goes up for second half of December

Petrol price in Pakistan goes up for second half of December
China-Pakistan Khunjerab border opens for 10 days

China-Pakistan Khunjerab border opens for 10 days
Karachi package to usher in ‘new era’ of development: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Karachi package to usher in ‘new era’ of development: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail
Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction

Kashmore police rescue folk singer Khushboo Leghari from abduction
Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming photos on 'dearest' daughter's 19th birthday

Shahid Afridi shares heartwarming photos on 'dearest' daughter's 19th birthday
Abu Dhabi prince in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards after govt grants permission

Abu Dhabi prince in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards after govt grants permission
Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in February instead of March: sources

Latest

view all