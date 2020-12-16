Karachi to have colder night with strong winds over next 24 hours: PMD

A man wrapped in a shawl as temperatures drop across Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

With winter slowly taking hold, temperatures in port city expected to fall even further as the severe cold in Quetta influences Karachi’s weather.

PMD predicts cold and dry weather with strong winds for Karachi over next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Karachi will experience dry weather with strong, cold winds and a cold night over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Wednesday morning.



The Met department recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius with 59% humidity.

With winter slowly taking hold, the temperature in the port city is expected to fall even further as the severe cold in the city of Quetta influences Karachi’s weather.

Northeast winds are blowing at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour, said PMD.

Read about the weather in Karachi yesterday

Winters are setting in across Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Quetta froze after temperatures fell to -9 degrees Celsius.

Multiple cities across Balochistan have been gripped in cold ever since December started.

The met officials said Kalat recorded -11 degrees Celsius, Sibi 6 degrees Celsius while Turbat and Gwadar experienced 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.