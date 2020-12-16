Can't connect right now! retry
‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ shooting to resume soon as Varun Dhawan, Neetu recover from Covid-19

The team Jug Jug Jeeyo will likely to resume the shooting for the film as Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have reportedly defeated Coronavirus and tested negative.

According to Indian media, Varun, Neetu and Raj Mehta, who were diagnosed with Covid-19, have defeated coronavirus and the makers of the film are set to resume the halted shooting from December 19 in Chandigarh.

The report further says that Neetu, who was in self-quarantine, will fly back to Chandigarh on December 18 and wrap up her shoot within a week.

The rest of the cast of Jug Jug Jeeyo will continue to shoot till December 30, the report further says.

Neetu, Anil Kapoor and Kiara will fly back to Chandigarh from Mumbai, while Varun and Raj had quarantined themselves in the city.

The shoot was halted on December 5, 2020.

