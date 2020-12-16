169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020
Pakistani nationals deported from Saudi Arabia and Greece have been repatriated by various flights.
A flight carrying 30 Pakistanis deported from Greece reached Islamabad Wednesday, while 139 deportees from Saudi Arabia allegedly involved in criminal activities reached Multan.
The foreign ministry, on a request from the Embassy of Greece, had asked the Civil Aviation Authority to allow the Greece flight to land on Pakistani soil.
The director of air transport of the CAA had approved a NOC for the flight, directing those onboard the flight to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs.
Apart from this, a special chartered plane carrying Pakistanis deported from the UK will arrive in Islamabad today (Wednesday).
The UK is sending back 43 people.