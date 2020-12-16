Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan-born scientist ​​​​​​​​Asifa Akhtar to get Germany's most prestigious research funding award

Asifa Akhtar is the first international female vice president of the biology and medicine section of Germany's most prestigious resarch organisation. Photo: Twitter/ Max Planck Society
  • Asifa Akhtar is getting the Leibniz Prize in 2021
  • It is Germany's most important research funding award
  • Akhtar works for Germany's Max Planck Society. She was its first international female vice president for the biology and medicine section

Pakistan-born scientist ​​​​​​​​Asifa Akhtar has been selected as a recipient for the Leibniz Prize for 2021, which is Germany's most important research funding award. 

Akhtar was the the first international female vice president of the biology and medicine section at Germany’s prestigious Max Planck Society.

The Max Planck Society is Germany’s most successful research organisation. Since its establishment in 1948, no fewer than 18 Nobel laureates have emerged from the ranks of its scientists, putting it on a par with the best and most prestigious research institutions worldwide.

Read more: Pakistani journalist wins prestigious reporting award

Dr Akhtar is being awarded for her groundbreaking cell-biological work on the mechanisms of epigenetic gene regulation. The award includes €2.5 million in prize money.

The Pakistan-born molecular biologist is among 10 scientists to have been selected for this important prize for 2021.

The German Consulate General in Karachi congratulated Akhtar on her achievement.

"Congratulations, Dr. Asifa! You make both Pakistan and Germany extremely proud with your outstanding contributions to science!" the congratulatory note read.

